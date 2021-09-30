Rush Hour weather: Should be a rainy Thursday on the roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here is how the weather will look later Thursday afternoon as you head home from work or school.

The area is likely to see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours. Although most of this energy will likely start along the coast, showers look to produce inland as well by the afternoon. So expect some wet pavements and slick roads if you had plans on getting outside.

New rainfall amounts for Thursday are between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but except higher amounts to be possible in thunderstorms.

KIAH