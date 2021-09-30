Rush Hour weather: Should be a rainy Thursday on the roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here is how the weather will look later Thursday afternoon as you head home from work or school.
The area is likely to see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours. Although most of this energy will likely start along the coast, showers look to produce inland as well by the afternoon. So expect some wet pavements and slick roads if you had plans on getting outside.
New rainfall amounts for Thursday are between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but except higher amounts to be possible in thunderstorms.
- Big Game Bound Week 4: Former Patriots teammate discusses Tom Brady’s New England return
- Newsfeed Now: Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown; Authorities target Florida campground in search for Brian Laundrie
- Haunted Houstonoploy to open with frights, treats and more!
- Hurricane Hunters see stars in the eye of Hurricane Sam
- North Dakota hit 100 degrees, Highest temp this late in year for area