Safety tips to protect your pet during the holiday season

HOUSTON (CW39) — As we know, cats and dogs love to chew and swallow many household items. Also, did you know that family pets start nearly 1,000 house fires each year?

Here are some pet safety tips for the holiday season:

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than a third of all home decoration fires are started by candles. Keep lit candles out of the reach of curious pets and away from flammable items, such as holiday décor. Consider using flameless candles in lieu of real candles.

Keep cords out of the reach of pets so they can’t chew on them. Replace lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. If you have lights on your Christmas tree, turn them off before going to bed or leaving your house.

If you have stockings, make sure you remove them and keep them at least three feet away before lighting the fireplace. Also, refrain from placing food or treats in any of the stockings – you don’t want your furbaby to sniff around and pull the stockings down!

Tinsel and ribbon can cause a tangled mess in the intestines if swallowed by a pet.

Make sure to hang any small or fragile ornaments high enough on your tree to avoid the wagging tail of your dog or a paw swipe from your cat.