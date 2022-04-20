SALADO, Texas (FOX 44)- The Salado community has been working around the clock helping each other after an EF-3 tornado destroyed many homes.

“We’vE been working hard to kind of figure out who’s affected by everything especially after our owner and his family lost their home and we decided to work with La Luncheonette,” says the manager at The Social, Kirstie Westover.

La Luncheonette and the social teamed up today for taco Tuesday raising funds for donation.

“All the monetary we’re getting today from the taco bar is going back to any of the families in need that were impacted by the tornado,” says Brooke May owner of La Luncheonette.

Many families lost everything they owned. That’s why La Luncheonette and The Social wanted to give back.

“We know it’s hard to continue on when all you’re clothing has been destroyed, everything you have, having to switch from couch to couch and house to house without having your own soap, shampoo, toothbrush,” says Westover.

Community members have donated their time and money to help those in need.

“We’re a small little community, we all gathered as soon as this happened even when it was happening people were calling texting each other reaching out to each other checking on everybody that was okay, what can we do to give back to the community,” says May.

As the town is in recovery mode, The Social hopes to continue to host events like these.



“We’re hoping to do future events, right now this is kind of what we have planned it was the everything happened lets get together and figure out how we can help,” says Westover.

And for those needing a warm meal, “anybody that has been affected, they are welcomed to come to the restaurant themselves, sit down have a nice meal and for it to be on us,” says May.

For those interested in lending a hand to those impacted by the Cedar Valley tornado, you can make donations here, or call (254)-534-2217. Bell County is teaming up with a few key partners to offer a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC). The MARC, which will offer free resources to assist those impacted by the storm, will be open Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Salado Civic Center (601 N Main Street).