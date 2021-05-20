Salma Hayek reveals near-fatal COVID battle: ‘My doctor begged me to go to the hospital’

CW39

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

UNSPECIFIED: 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured in this screengrab released on February 28, (l-r) Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on February 28, 2021. — (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – “Frida” star Salma Hayek revealed that she had a near-fatal case of COVID-19 last year, something she didn’t speak publicly about until now.

Hayek first opened up about her scary bout with the virus during an interview with Variety.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” the 54-year-old actress recalled. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.'”

Hayek caught COVID-19 toward the beginning of the pandemic and spent much of last year recovering at the London mansion she lives in with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter.

She said she spent one seven-week period isolated in a room and had to be put on oxygen. Hayek, who worked on “House of Gucci” in April, says she still hasn’t regained her normal energy.

Hayek’s next role will be in Marvel’s “Eternals.” She told Variety she was stunned after getting the call: “It’s kind of hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican. It’s really hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican and a woman. But to be an action hero, being Mexican, a woman and my age, it felt like they were punking me.”

As one of the first ones called, she said it was torture to have to bottle up her excitement and not talk about the role.

“Eternals” is slated for release Nov. 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss