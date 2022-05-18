TOMS RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A teenage boy was killed when sand collapsed at a New Jersey beach on Tuesday, trapping the teen and his sister, police said.

The teens, visiting from out of town, were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed, Toms River officials said. Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance near Seaview Road just after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the trapped 17-year-old girl, but her brother, Levy Caverley, an 18-year-old Maine resident, died in the collapse, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teenage girl suffered injuries.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Officials have not yet shared additional details.