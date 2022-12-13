HOUSTON (CW39) – Sources from the North Pole are predicting that Santa will be back in Bellaire a few more times before Christmas. The happy elves have reported that he will be riding atop a big red truck on your street to wave hello and wish you all good cheer!

Be on the lookout for Santa on these dates between 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, December 12 – South of Bellaire/East of 610

Tuesday, December 13 – South of Bellaire/West of 610 to S. Rice

Wednesday, December 14 – North of Bellaire/West of 610

Thursday, December 15 – North of Bellaire/East of 610

Friday, December 16 – South of Bellaire/West of S. Rice

This is brought to you by the City of Bellaire Police and Fire Departments!