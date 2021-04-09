SATURDAY: ‘Community Day Out’ with NACA

HOUSTON (CW39) — Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is hosting its first-ever Community Day Out on Saturday, April 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Greater Harvest Church, 4433 Reed Road.

The NACA Day Out will be a fun day in the community for everyone with food, music and a variety of activities happening in a kid-friendly environment.

Among the resources available :

Hiring Booth: NACA is actively hiring in Houston and around the country.

Housing Assistance: People needing help with rent, mortgage or utility payments can apply on-site

Voter Registration: Register to vote on the spot or verify your existing registration.

COVID Testing: Free COVID-19 testing and information on where and how to get vaccinated

Social Distancing will be strictly enforced at the Community Day Out. Masks will be required for all participants and PPE will be provided for those who need it.