This story is currently being updated with new closures. Please keep checking this link our list of school districts.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We are following up with several Houston-area regional school districts that are canceling after school activities and shutting campuses early due to freezing winter weather on Friday.

Some school districts are also making decisions to not have classes on Friday, as roads and bridges could be dangerously icy in the morning.

Here’s the school districts and colleges that will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4:

ALDINE ISD

ALVIN ISD

ANDERSON-SHIRO CISD

ANGLETON ISD

BEATRICE MAYES INSTITUTE AND WONDERLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL

BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE

BRAZOSPORT ISD

BURTON ISD

CHANNELVIEW ISD

CLEVELAND ISD

CLEAR CREEK ISD

CONROE ISD

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

CROSBY ISD

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD

DAYTON ISD

DICKINSON ISD (ONLY after school activities)

DYSLEXIA SCHOOL OF HOUSTON AND XAVIER ACADEMY

FORT BEND ISD

GALENA PARK ISD

HARRIS COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

HEMPSTEAD ISD

HOUSTON ISD

HUFFMAN ISD

HULL-DAISETTA ISD – LATE START AT 10 a.m..

HUMBLE ISD – High school UIL and FFA activities will be held Friday on updated schedules.

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY – STUDENTS WILL HAVE A REMOTE, ASYNCHRONOUS LEARNING DAY

INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP OF TEXAS CAMPUSES

KATY ISD

KLEIN ISD

LAMAR ISD

LaPORTE ISD

LIVINGSTON ISD

LONE STAR COLLEGE (all campuses)

MAGNOLIA ISD

MONTGOMERY ISD

NEEDVILLE ISD

NEW CANEY ISD

NEW WAVERLY ISD

NORTH FOREST ISD

PEARLAND ISD

POST OAK SCHOOL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – Remote classes

ST. CHRISTOPHER CATHOLIC SCHOOL

SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY

SEALY ISD – 2-HOUR DELAY

SHELDON ISD

SHEPHERD ISD

SPLENDORA ISD

SPRING ISD

SPRING BRANCH ISD

STAFFORD ISD

SWEENY ISD

TARKINGTON ISD

TEXAS CITY ISD

THE POST OAK SCHOOL

THE VARNETT PUBLIC SCHOOL

THE VILLAGE SCHOOL

TOMBALL ISD

TWO DIMENSIONS PREPATORY CHARTER SCHOOL

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON-CLEAR LAKE

YES PREP PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WALLER ISD

WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE

WILLIS ISD

YELLOWSTONE SCHOOLS