School districts nationwide face shortage of bus drivers

CW39

by: Janel Forte,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — As summer comes to an end, school districts are welcoming students back to campus — many for the first time in more than a year. 

But as students return to in-person learning, districts across the country are running into an unexpected problem — an unprecedented shortage of bus drivers.

“It is one of our serious situations we’re facing right now — right behind COVID,” said Skye Duckett with Atlanta Public Schools.

In Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools are down about 30 drivers this year.

“There’s on-demand delivery services, and UPS and FedEx and all the shippers of the world are ramping up their hiring as well to meet supply chain demands,” Duckett said. “It’s really creating a unique recruitment position for school districts to be in.”

Atlanta Public Schools bus drivers, like Trenton Dale, are now forced to fill in the gaps.

“We definitely feeling the tensions. Due to the vacancies of these jobs we have to double or triple up these routes to get these kids home,” Dale explained.

The problem is even worse in other states. Pittsburgh Public Schools delayed the start of school by two weeks as they scramble for drivers.

Montgomery County Public Schools need to fill more than 100 vacancies in Maryland, or thousands of students won’t have a ride.

Meanwhile, in Delaware, one charter school wants to pay parents to pick up and drop off their kids instead of using the bus. The going rate is $700 per child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

School districts heading back to school, August 18, 2021

Houston weather, Fred, Grace for August 18, 2021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss