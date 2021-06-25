School round up taking place this weekend to help families learn about different schools in the community

A student works on a math book in a school classroom (Nexstar, file)

HOUSTON (CW39) To combat low enrollment rates for pre-K and kindergarten, “Families Empowered” is hosting a roundup of schools in Houston. The event will provide families with the chance to meet public ISD schools and programs, public charter schools, and private schools and programs for your Pre-K 3, Pre-K 4 and Kindergarteners. Families can learn about different schools and receive free help with applications. The event will include family-friendly games, prizes and activities to keep children preoccupied.

On Saturday, June 26, from 10am to 12 pm, Families Empowered representatives and members of area schools with answer any questions families may have. Families Empowered says it works with families across Houston and Texas

to ensure that they understand and navigate all of the school options available to them. They believe in empowering families with the knowledge they need to know about schools in their communities and help them determine which one is the best fit for their child.

Families Empowered

It all takes place at the Texas Medical Center YMCA at 5614 H Mark Crosswell Jr. St. in Houston.

All involved believe that Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment could be shockingly low this year with nearly one in three families served by Families Empowered planning not to send their kids to Pre-K and Kindergarten in the fall.

Pre-K and Kindergarten are crucial parts of a child`s education and development. Placing your child in the best school for the child is essential, and early education is a significant factor in future school and college success. Families Empowered work to empower parents with all of their options when considering schools for their children to help make the process as simple as possible.

Families Empowered.

For more information in English and Spanish and for registration check it out is here at the Pre K Kinder Fair Link .

