HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s been 2 weeks since NASA hit an asteroid. The goal was a test to see if our planet could protect itself in the future if an asteroid ever got too close. Well, the results are in!

NASA was able to move the small asteroid away from a bigger one using NASA’s DART Mission. But did you know the origin of this mission started with an idea, one man thought would never be used?

Reporter Alex Meachum introduces you to the person who started off with an idea, that has now led to an amazing accomplishment in space.