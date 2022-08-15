GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) One person is dead after a man on a scooter was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Authorities with the Galveston Police Department said that on Sunday, August 14th at 7:10 p.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department responded to a major crash incident that occurred at 5300 Avenue U in Galveston.

The driver of the scooter is identified as 49-year-old Galveston resident John David Bell. Mr. Bell succumbed to his injuries at UTMB Health at Galveston.

The driver of the Nissan Altima involved in the crash has been identified as 35-year-old Houston

resident Yordany Ferrer. Ferrer has been arrested on the charge of Intoxication Manslaughter

with a recommended bond of $250,000.00.

The booking photograph of Yordany Ferrer is unavailable at this time.

Galveston Police said that on Sunday, August 13th at 19:10 hours, Officers of the Galveston Police Department responded to a major crash that occurred at 5300 Avenue U in Galveston. During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that a male operating a blue scooter was traveling westbound on

Avenue U and stopped at the stop sign. There was also a black in color Chevy Silverado traveling

south on 53rd Street and was also stopped at the stop sign. As the scooter proceeded into the

intersection, a blue in color Nissan Altima traveling northbound, ran the stop sign, striking the

scooter.

Police said that as a result of the impact, the male driver of the scooter was ejected from the scooter and

landed on the windshield of the Silverado. Galveston Fire Department and GEMS responded to

the scene and transported the 49-year-old male occupant of the scooter and the 88-year-old

male occupant Chevy Silverado to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment.

Galveston Police said that while at UTMB Health at Galveston, the occupant of the scooter succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. The male

occupant of the Silverado did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan Altima

is currently in custody and is being investigated on the suspicion of intoxication. This is an active investigation and this press release will be updated as soon as more

information comes available.