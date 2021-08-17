Scooter’s offering a FREE drink to Teachers today
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers and the back-to-school season with a free drink today (August 17). Teachers just need to show their valid I.D. at participating locations.
Teachers often go beyond the call of duty. During the the 2019-2020 school year, teachers spent an average of $745 of their own money on school, according to AdpotAClassroom.org.
There are three Scooter’s Coffee locations in the Houston area:
- 3023 Barker Cypress Rd Houston, TX 77084
- 2401 S Main St, Pearland, TX 77581
- 26551 Kuykendahl Rd Tomball, TX 77375
Scooter’s Coffee says they want to thank teachers for their leadership, courage and flexibility, especially throughout the pandemic as they quickly adapted to online teaching.
- Tracking Grace: Coastal impacts to Texas
- BACK TO SCHOOL: TxDOT releases school zone safety tips
- Newsfeed Now: Mother pleads for children’s safety as Taliban moves into Kabul; Health experts concerned over accuracy of at-home COVID tests
- Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans call it a disaster
- Houston Happens – Feeding America during Hunger Action Month, Crime Tip Tuesday, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Whataburger and Juicy Juice