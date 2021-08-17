Scooter’s offering a FREE drink to Teachers today

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers and the back-to-school season with a free drink today (August 17). Teachers just need to show their valid I.D. at participating locations.

Teachers often go beyond the call of duty. During the the 2019-2020 school year, teachers spent an average of $745 of their own money on school, according to AdpotAClassroom.org.

There are three Scooter’s Coffee locations in the Houston area:

  • 3023 Barker Cypress Rd Houston, TX 77084
  • 2401 S Main St, Pearland, TX 77581
  • 26551 Kuykendahl Rd Tomball, TX 77375
Scooter’s Coffee says they want to thank teachers for their leadership, courage and flexibility, especially throughout the pandemic as they quickly adapted to online teaching.

