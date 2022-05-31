HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating what led to a gunfire exchange that left two injured in Houston’s Southside.

Authorities said it happened in the 4400 South Loop East service road about 3:05 a.m. on Sunday May 29.

The victims, both 24, were transported to an area hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives D. Crandall and I. Rios-Hernandez said that HPD patrol officers responded to a reported shooting at the above address. when they arrived, they learned the victims were in a white Grand Prix sedan that was struck by a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The drivers of both vehicles agreed to drive to a nearby bank parking lot. However, the driver of the Monte Carlo then attempted to flee the scene, prompting both parties to exchange gunfire. The driver and passenger of the Grand Prix were struck.

The Monte Carlo’s driver, described only as a black male, fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Grand Prix remains in critical condition. The passenger was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle and suspect in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.