Search For Missing Houston Teen

HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Ezekiel Powell has been missing since Oct. 14th, 2020 and authorities say he may need medical assistance.
Ezekiel is Hispanic and White, five-foot-four, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and may be wearing glasses. Authorities say Ezekiel may still be in the Houston or he may be traveling to Arkansas. If you have information on where he could be, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Houston Police Department at 1-713-884-3131
