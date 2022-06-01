HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are searching for the driver of an fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in southeast Houston on Monday.

Police said a 47-year-old man was on a bike in the 300 South Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Wayside Drive about 2:15 a.m. on Monday morning, May 30.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer M. Keita said the victim was riding a bicycle eastbound at the above address when a white Nissan Altima, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck him from behind. The victim was ejected from the bike onto the roadway near a railroad track. Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene. Police also said the driver of the Nissan left the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and fled the scene on foot. It was later determined the vehicle was stolen.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case or on the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.