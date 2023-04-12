HOUSTON (KIAH) — Second graders at Felix Morales Elementary School are getting a hands on lesson with financial literacy and a new mural at Pasadena Highlands Park. April is Financial Literacy Month and Hancock Whitney Bankers and Pasadena-area muralist, Mark Deleon will be working with the elementary school to help kids learn the importance of creating a financial plan.

This partnership comes just in time for the revitalization of Pasadena Highlands Park on April 20, 2023-creating a new and safe structure for kids to play around. This revitalization will include a 171-foot-long mural at the park.

Students will be able to work with bankers on a financial literacy budgeting exercise to help them build their dream playground. Students will also be taught financial education through math and literacy games. These exercises will help them learn the challenges it takes to build on a budget. The activity aligns with Hancock Whitney’s mission of building communities by helping people achieve financial goals and dreams.

One hundred-plus volunteers from Pasadena and Hancock Whitney will work on the new playground with design input from students.

According to the Corporate Finance Institute–these are the fundamental components of financial literacy:

Budgeting

Investing

Borrowing

Taxation

Personal finance management