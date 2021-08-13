Secretary Mayorkas says U.S. is seeing an “unprecedented” number of migrants at southern border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Anthony Mayorkas visited the valley Thursday to address the ongoing border surge.

Secretary Mayorkas held a press conference at the Fort Brown Border Patrol Center in Brownsville.

Mayorkas acknowledge there has been an unprecedented number of migrants crossing the southern border these past few months and said the government is doing what it can to help provide resources.

According to Mayorkas, more than 212,000 migrants were encountered by border patrol agents attempting to cross the southern border back in July, a 13 percent increase from June.

Mayorkas contributed this mass migration at the border to corruption and violence in Central American countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made processing migrants who seek asylum difficult, the federal government is working with non-governmental organizations like Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are able to reimburse non-governmental organizations for the expenses that they incur in testing and isolating and quarantining if and as necessary the migrant population,” Mayorkas said.

Secretary Mayorkas also met with Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, as more Border Patrol agents are being sent to the South Texas region.

While migrants who do not have a basis to ask for acylium under U.S law have been expelled. Mayorkas said the U.S is in partnership with the Mexican government in order to enforce legal immigration.

“We will stop illegal immigration that is our responsibility.. at the same time individuals who qualify for humanitarian relief under United States law… laws passed by congress will be granted that relief we will not turn our back on laws of accountability nor on the laws on humanitarian relief.

Watch the full press conference below.