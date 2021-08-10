Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to South Texas

CW39

by: Nathaniel Puente, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will be in South Texas on Thursday, August 12 as the ongoing migrant situation continues.

According to a release, Secretary Mayorkas will meet with local officials and community leaders and will receive operational updates and engage with the DHS frontline workforce.

The details of Mayorkas’ visit are not known at this time.

In May, Mayorkas visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the migrant processing facility in Donna.

During that trip, Mayorkas glimpsed what life is like for unaccompanied migrant children who come to the United States and are then taken under the care of DHS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

Back To School megafest - Sharron Melton

Local heat index, California Dixie fire update - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, local heat index - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up Tuesday August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Mayor's Back To School fest

Back To School latest - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines - Carrigan Chauvin

Eye on Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss