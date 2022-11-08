HOUSTON (KIAH) — The midterms are here, and votes are being counted throughout the evening.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday is seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke is seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990.

Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre. O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.