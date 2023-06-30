HOUSTON (KIAH) – Local 4th of July celebrations are blasting off for the city of Houston quicker than we could all prepare for. Houston has already aligned with most of the nation in preparation for one of the busiest days of the year. The Miller Outdoor Theater is setting the tone with a BANG, hosting a concert from the Houston Symphony for FREE.

The Symphony will be performing in a “Star Spangled Salute” at the theater to celebrate our country in a 4th of July c a With tickets from the popular ensemble typically ranging from around $60 to over $160, a FREE concert is a BIG deal to bring in a BIG impact for the holiday. The event will kickoff on July 4th at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude with a classic firework grand finale at 10 p.m..

If you can’t make it in person, the concert will be livestreamed on The Miller Outdoor Theater website. Ticket purchases are solely to secure seating and information can be found about seating charts during the ticket purchasing process. Tickets will be available for purchase starting July 3rd at 10 a.m. and are limited to 4 per person. No ticket purchases are necessary for the firework show.’ Tickets can be purchased here. The show will go on rain or shine so pack an umbrella and some sunscreen, and come out to support the celebration of America’s birthday.