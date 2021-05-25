See ya later: Alligator spotted at Padre Island transported to rehabilitation facility

CW39

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: NPS Photo/K. Rogers)

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It seems humans aren’t the only ones looking for a beach gateway, as on Monday an alligator was seen in Malaquite Beach.

According to a post from Padre Island National Seashore, the American alligator made its way from Louisiana.

Officials determined the alligator’s origin by the tail notch and the tags found on its rear feet.

The rare beach visitor was sent a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey.

Padre Island National Seashore worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to safely transport it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss