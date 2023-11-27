MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KIAH) – Massive accident involving two semis closed all lanes of FM 1314 at Exxon Road in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Officials have not released details on how the accident happened, but photos from the scene show one semi caught fire and the other sustained extensive damage with the front nearly torn off.

At 4:30 am, Houston Transtar reported the accident as a hazmat spill involving a heavy truck and vehicle fire.

Authorities have not released information on this crash, nor have they given an update on injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.