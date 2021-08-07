Senate votes to advance infrastructure bill

by: Raquel Martin

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Senate is working through the weekend to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

In a key vote Saturday, Democrats and Republicans came together to advance the plan. The infrastructure bill has dodged another pothole on Capitol Hill.

This is the second Saturday in a row Senators have stayed in session to work on the massive package.

Lawmakers on both sides say they are eager to get this bill across the finish line. But the two sides are still squabbling over final details that could hold things up.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., helped write the bill.

“A compromise that will address our infrastructure needs without going overboard,” Manchin said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was one of 18 Republicans who joined Democrats to push the bill forward.

“We’re one step closer to completing this product,” Cornyn said.

But Republicans aren’t done trying to put their stamp on the bill.

“The full Senate deserves its full chance to shape this important legislation,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

The Congressional Budget Office predicted this week that the bill would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years.

“To fund infrastructure projects in communities across our country without increasing the deficit,” Cornyn said.

The Senate has already considered 22 amendments — with more to come — and Republicans will have another chance to block the bill before a final vote.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says while Democrats are willing to make a few more changes to the bill, it’s time to get on with it.

“We can get this done the easy way or the hard way,” Schumer said. “The Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It’s up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes.”

A final vote on the bill is likely within the next few days. Conservative pushback could stall a final vote until Monday or Tuesday night.

