HOUSTON (KIAH) – A senior living community in the Metro Houston Area held a Father’s Day breakfast on Friday morning. Parkway Place hosted the annual celebration.

Many dads and grandfathers sat around tables and told parenthood stories. Some dads even offered helpful advice to young and new fathers.

While also reflecting on the differences between being a dad versus being a grandparent. One of the biggest pieces of advice that many dads agreed on is staying out of debt.

“love them – and let them know that you love them and that you’re always there for them,” said Dan Tennant, a “Girl Dad” of three.

Jim Huddleston, a resident of Parkway Place, says that the most important thing is unconditional love.

“Get you a good woman and stick with her… your hair won’t stay black I’ll tell you that. The kids will run you crazy,” said Huddleston.”