Sensory Friendly and Explore Abilities Days return to Children’s Museum Houston

Autism Awareness Month recognized in Austin

On Tuesday, in honor of Autism Awareness month and two new bills passed in Texas, lawmakers, families and activists rendezvoused in Austin.

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Sensory Friendly Days and Explore Abilities Days are back at Children’s Museum Houston after being put on hold due to the pandemic.  The opportunities are for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), sensory processing differences, learning differences and disabilities.  Children will get a chance to explore the Museum at their own pace and time.   Here are the new dates for 2021 to 2022:

  • Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Sensory Friendly Day
  • Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Sensory Friendly Day
  • Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Explore Abilities Day
  • Monday, May 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Sensory Friendly Day

Children’s Museum Houston started the Sensory Friendly program in 2012 and its Explore Abilities program in 2015.  During the Sensory Friendly and Explore Abilities Day doors are closed to the general public.  There will also be valuable Autism resources and interactive activities to provide a comfortable, protected and accepting environment.  This includes playing no music and providing sound-reducing headphones.  For parents, they’ll have opportunities to make connections with other families and the Autism community.  The Fresh Café is closed during these times, so families may bring their own food.   Special admission cost $5 and pre-registration is required.  You can register by emailing Lydia Dungus at ldungus@cmhouston.org or calling (713) 535-7238

