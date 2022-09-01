HOUSTON (CW39) On any given day, more than 1 million people in southeast Texas are food insecure, meaning they do not have reliable access to nutritious food to fuel a regularly healthy lifestyle. Through its network of more than 1,500 community partners, the Houston Food Bank addresses food insecurity by providing food assistance across its 18-county coverage area in southeast Texas. But the food bank doesn’t do it alone – they rely on the help and action of others to complete their mission.

To bring awareness to the important issue of hunger and with the ultimate goal of a world without food banks, the Houston Food Bank and hunger relief agencies across the country have designated September as Hunger Action Month. And Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day® 2022.

“There is a quote that I particularly like that I think is powerful in its simplicity: ‘Nobody can do everything, but everyone can do something,’” says Brian Greene, president/CEO of the Houston Food Bank. “It speaks to the importance of what all individuals can do with their time, talent and resources.

We can all play a role in helping reduce food insecurity – advocate, educate, volunteer or donate – all year round and especially during Hunger Action Month. When we band together as a community, each doing our part to put in a piece of the puzzle, big changes can happen as we work towards a world that no longer needs food banks.”

Special activities and events the Houston Food Bank has planned for Hunger Action Month are:

National Food Bank Day – September 3

Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Al Green will answer the question “how can we move towards a world that doesn’t need food banks”– The videos will be posted to Houston Food Bank’s social media on September 3.

Whataburger serving breakfast to Houston Food Bank employees – September 1, 7:30 am

Whataburger is a great supporter of Houston Food year-round and especially during Hunger Action Month. As a special treat for the hard work of the HFB employees, Whataburger will serve lunch on September 1 to kick-off Hunger Action Month.

September 14 and September 28 –As part of United Airlines’ “September of Service,” United employees and their family and friends will volunteer will at the food bank’s North Branch location – two shifts on each date, 8am – noon and 1-4pm), for which they are recruiting up to 50 volunteers per shift.

September 17, 8am to noon – “Baylor – Matthew Carter Service Day” (50 volunteers)

Baylor holds a yearly volunteering event called Matthew Carter Service Day in which members of the incoming class work with local nonprofit organizations to get to know their new community.

September 23 – Hunger Action Day To celebrate Hunger Action Day, special friends of the Houston Food Bank will triple gifts made online, up to $55,000, on Friday, September 23. Visit houstonfoodbank.org for more information.

Houston Food Bank will have almost 500 groups and more than 3,500 volunteers during Hunger Action Month, from corporations to faith-based groups to families, businesses, schools, alumni groups and more. Volunteers will work cleaning, sorting, boxing and/or bagging products for distribution to clients who reside in our 18-county service area. Among some of the groups currently scheduled are:

Bank of America (20 & 25 volunteers)- September 3 and 24, 1 – 4pm

Houston Methodist Hospital (6 groups with 146 total volunteers) — 10th Anniversary for “I Care In Action” initiative this year with multiple volunteer opportunities throughout September (this includes the September 14th “board planning committee meeting” at Portwall with a “special” volunteer experience in our Community Resource Center

Chevron (2 groups with 52 total volunteers) – September 15, 8am – 12pm

Mitsui & Co (20 volunteers) – September 16, 1- 4pm

Houston Astros (30 volunteers) – September 16, 8:00am – 12pm

Halliburton (10 volunteers)– Hunger Action Day, September 23 1-4pm at North Branch

Sempra Infrastructure (50 volunteers) – September 24, 8am – 12pm

University groups include:

University of Houston “BCAA 9/11 National Day of Service Annual Event” (1000 volunteers) – September 10, 8am – 12pm

– September 10, 8am – 12pm Baylor College of Medicine (12 – 50 volunteers) – September 11, 14, 15, 16, and 17

Other non-profit groups include:

National Charity League (6 groups with 166 total volunteers) – throughout September, 8am – 12pm.

Houston Food Bank will have interactive food justice activities and other learning opportunities available in our lobby and volunteer areas throughout the month of September starting on the 1st. Volunteers will learn about myths of food insecurity and what critical policy changes are brewing in Congress. They will also get an opportunity to contact their legislators to support the Enhanced Access To SNAP Act (EATS) as the issue of hunger among college students, particularly in historically black colleges and universities, will be featured in our lobby.

Community organizations that combat food justice will be featured on HFB’s social media on September 15 and 19. Plant it Forward “empowers refugees to develop sustainable urban farming businesses that produce fresh, health food for [their] community.” https://plantitforward.farm/ Ivy Leaf Farms in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston is “dedicated to neighborhood beautification while creating sustainable food access.”

Houston Food Bank’s Hunger Game – September 12-30 *Registration begins August 8

The Houston Food Bank’s Hunger Game is a peer-to-peer competition in which participants come together as a group to compete against

other groups in our community. The overall goal of the competition is to produce the most meals possible for our 18-county service area

by volunteering, fundraising and hosting a food drive.



Participants will be awarded points for financial and food contributions and volunteering their time at the Houston Food Bank as follows:

1 lb. of food = 1 point

$1 = 3 points

1 volunteer = 50 points



Bonus Meals Opportunities:

250 bonus points for Early Registration by Friday, August 26, 2022

September 12 – Hunger Game Kick-off Bonus Shift (ages 6+) 6 to 9 pm (500 bonus points for Group Leader and 250 for each participant)

September 21 – Warehouse Wednesday Bonus Day (all day) (ages 6+) (250 bonus points)

September 29 – Thursday Night Bonus Shift 6 to 9 pm (ages 6+) (250 bonus points)

September 30 – Hunger Game ends

October 2 – Food and financial donations due at Houston Food Bank (Portwall Warehouse)

250 bonus points for posting a picture on Social Media explaining why your team is fighting hunger during Hunger Action Month – discussing with Sean & Shannon Tuesday 7/19

9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance at the Houston Food Bank

Each year, Points of Light commemorates 9/11 National Day of Service as part of an ongoing campaign to engage people in signature events that inspire, equip and mobilize volunteers to give back to their communities. Houston Food Bank’s Day of Service will honor the victims and heroes of that day through acts of service to encourage a new generation of community-centric individuals. Individuals and groups can sign up to volunteer on this day; shifts from 8 am to noon, 1 to 4 pm, and 6 to 9 pm.

Third Annual Huddle Against Hunger Kick-off – September 14

Houston Texans, Kroger and Houston Food Bank are launching the 3rd year of Huddle Against Hunger at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School on September 14. Huddle Huddle Against Hunger is a free curriculum designed to provide information on hunger and poverty to elementary, middle and high school students.

Make Double the Impact with Your Donations!

We have the perfect match for you! Starting September 1, donations can make double the impact thanks to a generous friend of the Houston Food Bank, who will match online donations up to $100,000 through September 30. Generous gifts will go twice as far to provide food for better lives. Visit houstonfoodbank.org in September to learn more.

Amplify your digital voice during Hunger Action Month

Using your voice during Hunger Action Month is as simple as sharing a picture, a post or a tweet in

support of hunger relief and helping our neighbors achieve long-term stability. During September, use #foodforbetterlives on social media to shine a light on the reality of food insecurity.

Be an Advocate for Hunger!

Food Bank friends can help by communicating with their elected officials on Child Nutrition Reauthorization. Several stand-alone bills have already been filed and referred to committee. Go to the “Advocacy” section on houstonfoodbank.org for specific calls to action. Within this section on our website, those passionate about policy change can find information on hunger and poverty related legislation, and how they can contact their elected officials.

How else can the public help?

“Like” Houston Food Bank on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @HoustonFoodBank, to get ongoing information on events, promotions and announcements.

Update Facebook status to share a hunger fact with friends and colleagues to raise awareness.

Volunteer at Houston Food Bank or one of its member agencies.

Make a donation! For every $1 donated to Houston Food Bank, they can provide a person with a full day of meals!

For more information on Houston Food Bank and Hunger Action Month, visit houstonfoodbank.org or call 713-223-3700.