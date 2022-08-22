HOUSTON (CW39) CW39’s newest member of the team is Seth Kovar.

Seth is a native Texan who is excited to get to live and work in the big city of Houston after spending almost 20 years reporting and anchoring in several smaller communities.

The second generation Texas Longhorn grew up in Plano before heading to college in Austin to study broadcast journalism. His career started in Sherman and includes two stints at KXXV in Waco, the second of which was a main anchor position. Seth also worked at WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia for five years and at CNN Headquarters in Atlanta for a short time. He comes to CW39 from KRIS in Corpus Christi where he enjoyed plenty of days on the beach and water views.

Seth is now looking forward to exploring all of what Houston has to offer, especially eating at the wide variety of restaurants. The moderate “foodie” also likes to cook meals – to varying degrees of success. When he’s not working, eating, or cooking, Seth enjoys watching and playing sports and binging TV shows.