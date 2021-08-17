Severe flooding leads to cars towed in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A severe thunderstorm that hit the Houston area Monday afternoon left many streets, buildings, and cars underwater.

Following the two to three inches of rain, tow trucks are drove around looking for cars left on the side of the road. Several cars were inoperable conditions after sitting in large puddles of water for an extended period of time.

Traffic officials say vehicles were at a standstill or moving slowly for several hours. Most of the water is gone. However, if you’re getting out on the road, safety warns drivers to lookout for foreign objects that could be sitting on the road.

For future weather alerts, you can visit harriscountyfws.org.

Chances are, if you left your car on the side of the road, it won’t be there. If you’re searching for your car, Houston Transtar can help people locate their towed vehicles.