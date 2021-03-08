Severe weather awareness week: Heat safety

HOUSTON (CW39) Severe weather awareness week begins today! Each day this week, the NWS Houston/Galveston office will be highlighting a different mode of severe weather and give tips on how to stay safe. Today’s topic is heat safety. Temperatures are already starting to warm up in the afternoon. Before you know it, the oppressive Texas heat and humidity will be here!

Remember these heat related safety tips:

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles. Temperature inside of a parked car can turn deadly within minutes!

If your job requires long hours outside. Be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

Continuously check on the elderly and those without AC

Limit strenuous activity outdoors

Avoid excessive caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks. Hydrate with WATER and electrolyte beverages.

Meteorologist Tim Cady is a forecaster for the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service Office. He explains more on heat safety and the role of the National Weather Service during severe weather events.