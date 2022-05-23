HOUSTON (CW39) A couple of rounds of storms are expected to move through the region this week.

Tuesday: Mostly likely morning storms with a strong gusty wind threat and heavy rain.

Confidence on timing is growing that the majority of the strong storms will be Tuesday morning. It is possible the storms are delayed into the afternoon and if so the threat for greater rainfall and more severe storms will exist.



Wednesday: Strong to severe thunderstorms with another round of heavy rain along the cold front.

Wednesday the front should come through during the daylight hours and heavy rain will be more likely with a secondary threat of severe storms.

Boating weather

Strong Rip Currents today along the Texas coast from High Island to Matagorda Bay.

This briefing packet will be updated early Tuesday unless confidence and timing changes significantly.