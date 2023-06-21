HOUSTON (CW39) — He’s Bacccckkk!!! Shaquille O’Neal is known for supporting big projects and big events. Now he’s coming to H-town to celebrate the Grand Opening of “Big Chicken”, and bringing some of his favorite home cooked recipes to Houston.

On Saturday, June 24 O’neal will be at the first ever “Big Chicken” location opening in Houston. From 1 to 3 pm you can stop by the location in the Woodlake Square shopping center. It’s 9630 Westheimer Rd., #1000, near the Randalls in Houston’s Mid-West neighborhood.

“We’re going to have BIG fun, eat a lot of delicious food and celebrate the grand opening of our first restaurant in Texas,” said O’Neal. “I’m looking forward to meeting with the Mayor and residents of Houston this weekend to share BIG food and BIG flavor inspired by my childhood favorites.”

As part of the festivities, O’Neal will be in attendance and available for photo opportunities in addition to activities for the whole family to enjoy such as caricatures, face painting, balloon animals, a 360 photo booth and other outdoor games.

FILE: (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com

All who visit the location can enter to win a signed Shaquille O’Neal basketball that the brand’s founder has provided to honor the grand opening occasion.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Big Chicken to the Lone Star State,” said Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. “Everything is bigger in Texas, and so it’s only fitting that Big Chicken celebrates its next chapter expanding right here in Texas.”

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. There are currently eight locations open and several more in the development pipeline.