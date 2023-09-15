HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is a sucker for live music and a big fan of the big man, Shaquille O’Neal. She speaks exclusively with Evan Bailey, Vice President of Disco Donnie Presents to chat about the upcoming music festival and the mile stones the company has reached though giving back to local communities.

Disco Donnie Presents, who is partnering with Shaq to produce this event, is actually the largest independent promoter in Texas, as well as the USA! Philanthropy is one of Donnie’s biggest values, as is his commitment to Texas. As Billboard noted, the company has generated over $1 billion dollars in total economic impact and over $1.5 million in charitable donations to local nonprofits in Texas alone. This includes the Houston Food Bank, a great organization that we also partner with here at CW39.

What else does Disco Donnie Presents have planned for Texas? Freaky Deaky in Austin 10/28-29 and Lights All Night in Dallas with Skrillex are in the works for this year. Next year Disco Donnie Presents will be featuring a well known headliner – THE ECLIPSE!The festival will be held in the the path of totality near Austin, TX and will bridge the connections between music and SCIENCE!