Houston (KIAH) – Houston native Beyoncé Knowles Carter sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. “I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Beyonce’ was first launched into superstardom as the lead singer of the popular RnB group Destiny’s Child. Eventually, the group parted ways to pursue individual projects. Beyoncé used her songwriting talents to pen her first solo album, Dangerously in Love.

In 2001 Beyoncé made her acting debut in the television movie Carmen: A Hip Hopera. Other credits include Austin Powers in Goldmember and The Pink Panther. In 2006 she played Deena Jones in Dreamgirls.

Beyonce’ is married to rapper/entrepreneur Shawn “JayZ” Cater. The couples shares three children together.