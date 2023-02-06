Houston (KIAH) – Housed in the heart of Houston, Buffalo Soldiers Museum is a full display dedicated to the African-American military experience.

After Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863, the U.S. Government officially began recruiting, enlisting, and training Black soldiers.

However, the Army only allowed African Americans to serve as enlisted men in segregated infantry, cavalry, and artillery regiments under the command of white officers and initially paid Black soldiers less than white soldiers.

By the end of the war in 1865, nearly 180,000 African Americans had served in the Army with another 19,000 Black sailors serving in the Navy.

Location: 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004

Website: https://buffalosoldiersmuseum.org/visit/