Houston (KIAH) – Houston’s historic Emancipation Park has roots dating back to 1872. A group of former slaves rallied to raise $1,000 to purchase of the 10-acre parcel. It was used to host Juneteenth celebrations.

According to the City of Houston, after years of preservation and revitalization efforts — a feat that culminated with the park’s current design by internationally lauded African American architect Phil Freelon, who made headlines for his work on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. — Emancipation Park has become a premier greenspace rooted in history.