Houston (KIAH) – Estevanico is widely noted as the earliest known person of African descent to arrive in present-day Texas.

According to historic records, he was born in Morocco in the early sixteenth century. He went to Spain and was enslaved by Andres Dorantes de Carranza, with whom he later traveled as a member of the Panfilo de Narvaez expedition, which landed in the Americas in 1528.

After a month at sea, that raft landed near Galveston Island.