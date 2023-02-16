Houston (KIAH) – Etta Barnett was an African-American actress from Weimar, Texas.

After graduating from the University of Kansas, she moved to New York City. She went on to achieve stardom in the theater, performing in legendary Broadway productions of Sugar Hill, Lysistrata and Porgy and Bess, joining the ranks of African America’s most elite talent.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Barnett was invited to the White House in 1934. She was the first African American woman to ever perform at the President’s home. She was inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1979.

In 1934 Moten married Claude Barnett, founder of the Negro Associated Press. Together they traveled during the late 1950s as members of a U.S. delegation to Ghana and other African nations. Barnett represented the U.S. Government on missions to more than ten African nations and was given honorary degrees from many universities and colleges, including Spelman College and the University of Illinois.

She died in 2004 at the age of 102.