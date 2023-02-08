Houston (KIAH)- John Thomas Biggers was an African-American muralist known for his work after the Harlem Renaissance. Biggers created works critical of racial and economic injustice.

According to the Johnson Collection, Biggers believed that “self-dignity and racial pride could be consciously approached through art,” especially his own Social Realist murals and late-career symbolic paintings.

After serving for two years in the United States Navy during World War II, Biggers went on to pursue both master’s (1948) and doctoral (1954) degrees at Pennsylvania State University. In 1949, Biggers moved to Houston, Texas, where he served as founder and chairman of Texas State (now Texas Southern) University’s art department. He held the post he held until 1983.

Biggers died in 2001.