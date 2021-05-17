Sharing your password? Streaming services really want you to stop

CW39

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Netflix button on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop sharing passwords. That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of us were taught to share as kids. Now streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop.

That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack.

Netflix attempted a trial crackdown in March by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching by way of someone else’s account.

The prompt told customers “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

In order to continue, they needed to verify the account with a E-mail or Text Code, or create a new account with a 30-Day Free Trial, according to The Streamable.

Password sharing is estimated to cost streaming services several billion dollars a year in lost revenue.

That’s a small problem now for an industry that earns about $120 billion annually, but something it needs to address as spending on distinctive new programing skyrockets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NWWT

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rain forecast chances - Adam Krueger

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss