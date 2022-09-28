LUBBOCK, Texas – An officer with the Lubbock County Detention Center was arrested Tuesday, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said.

Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Specifically, it was fentanyl, Rowe said.

“There was an intention to deliver some in here to a specific inmate,” Rowe also said. It was too early to know if she had been able to bring drugs into the jail prior to getting arrested on Tuesday.

Rowe was personally there for an undercover operation to catch Millett.

“We did what we call a ‘reversal,’” Rowe said. “She came with the intent of buying product and found she was buying from an undercover officer. An arrest was immediately made, and she was brought out here.”

She had been a detention center officer for about two years.

“This is the first contact local law enforcement had with her,” Rowe said of her. “She had not so much as a traffic ticket.”

Rowe said he has high expectations for officers and “We’re just not gonna tolerate it.”

“I was there,” Rowe said. But why? “I want to handle them myself.”

“When they do something like this, it’s not only hard on the agency but for their coworkers to see them brought in.”

Rowe said fentanyl is the most profitable and easiest drug to traffic in Lubbock – so much so that often drug dealers will use fentanyl to counterfeit either ecstasy or Adderall.

As for Millett’s job status, Rowe said, “She’s done as of today. There’s no question about that.”

Online jail records said she was arrested in the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. Her bond was not listed on her booking sheet.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m.; the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27- year-old, Detention Officer Taylor Millett, in the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp.

Taylor Millett was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Control Substance 400G with Intent to Distribute. She is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office requires that our employees demonstrate the highest degree of integrity and will not tolerate any violation of the law by any employee. We take this matter very seriously and intend to pursue all appropriate charges.

This is still an on-going investigation.