HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after getting shot in the leg Sunday night in southeast Houston.

Police were called to the 4900 block of MLK Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. over a report of a shooting.

It was also reported that there was a pool party going on at the location before the gunfire.

The man who got shot was hit in the leg, and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

“At the pool party, a shooting broke out,” HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. “One male was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to a local area hospital where he is in stable condition.”

There were reports that a second person may have been shot, but police haven’t found a second victim.

So far, there’s no word of police making any arrests.