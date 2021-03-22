Show me the money! Stimulus check delays explained

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you still haven’t received your stimulus money, pay attention!

The IRS has already sent out 90 million dollars in payments to Americans. Those direct deposits started landing in bank accounts on March 17th.

For the latest IRS update on your stimulus check, click HERE.

If you haven’t received your cash, don’t start to worry just yet, because many payments are still being processed. However, there could be several other reasons for the delay.

For more about the delays surrounding your stimulus check, CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with CPA, Charles J. Kelly -AKA- CJ The Smart Guy for this update and advice for you to get yours.

