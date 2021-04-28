Sign up for the Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council

CW39
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) –  It’s time to sign up for Fort Bend County’s Youth Leadership council.  Fort Bend County Judge KP George launched the new program to bring passionate and driven young people together to help shape their futures. 

Mentors composed of elected officials, faith leaders, and community leaders will work with the youth led group to strategize, organize, and mobilize for policy change and reform on issues they deem important. 

I am constantly amazed by the young people in our communities. They are the future of our County, State, & Country, which is why we need their help to fight for the issues they care about.  The Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council will strategize, organize, and advocate for true policy change on the issues they identify as a priority with support from a team of mentors.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George

From reforming the use of force policies to increasing youth voter registration, the Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council says it’s time to mobilize for true change. They’re looking for more youth to collectively identify major issues, develop plans and work with stockholders to make progress.  Meetings for the council will be held on Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  To sign up for the Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council visit this link

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss