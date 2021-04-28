HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s time to sign up for Fort Bend County’s Youth Leadership council. Fort Bend County Judge KP George launched the new program to bring passionate and driven young people together to help shape their futures.

Mentors composed of elected officials, faith leaders, and community leaders will work with the youth led group to strategize, organize, and mobilize for policy change and reform on issues they deem important.

I am constantly amazed by the young people in our communities. They are the future of our County, State, & Country, which is why we need their help to fight for the issues they care about. The Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council will strategize, organize, and advocate for true policy change on the issues they identify as a priority with support from a team of mentors. Fort Bend County Judge KP George

From reforming the use of force policies to increasing youth voter registration, the Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council says it’s time to mobilize for true change. They’re looking for more youth to collectively identify major issues, develop plans and work with stockholders to make progress. Meetings for the council will be held on Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To sign up for the Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council visit this link.