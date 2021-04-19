Sign up for your rain barrel

HOUSTON, TEXAS – Council Member Abbie Kamin is launching the first-ever District C Rain Barrel Giveaway! If you are not a District C constituent, you can still purchase a rain barrel by placing an order before Sunday, May 16, at: www.rainwatersolutions.com/products/city-of-houston-gbrc.

In honor of Earth Month, their office is sponsoring 50 free rain barrels for District C constituents.

Why rain barrels? Harvesting rainwater contributes to flood mitigation, water quality, and water conservation. A rain barrel reduces the amount of stormwater runoff from your home, and you can use the collected rainwater for watering your lawn and garden, which in turn reduces your municipal water usage! Water is a vital natural resource – conserving it and preserving its quality is not only good for your home and neighborhood, but also good for our environment.

The Ivy rain barrel holds up to 50 gallons of rainwater and is perfect for a single-family home. Made from recycled material, they come with instructions for easy set-up and use. For more information, visit: www.rainwatersolutions.com/products/city-of-houston-gbrc.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

You must be a District C constituent (you can check your council district here: www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html)

(you can check your council district here: www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html) You must be able to pick up your rain barrel on Saturday, May 22 , from 10-12 at the Houston Botanic Garden (8210 Park Place Boulevard) Limit of 1 free rain barrel per household Click the link below to fill out the form and sign up for the giveaway.

, from at the (8210 Park Place Boulevard) Limit of 1 free rain barrel per household Click the link below to fill out the form and sign up for the giveaway. The first 50 people to fill out this form, who are confirmed to be District C constituents, will receive an email with a discount code and link to reserve their free rain barrel.

Please note that only District C constituents are eligible and theywill check your address to verify that you are a constituent.

If you sign up but miss the cut-off, they will add you to a waitlist and will notify you if they have additional availability.

Sign Up for Rain Barrel Giveaway This giveaway is being done in conjunction with the Houston Public Works Semi-Annual Rain Barrel Sale organized by Houston Water and the Green Building Resource Center.