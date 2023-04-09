HOUSTON (KIAH) Allergy season is tough on people, but it can also be rough on our pets.

What to look for in pets suffering from allergies

According to the American Kennel Club, these symptoms may be an indication that your pet has an allergies:

Itchiness

Hives

Swelling of the face, ears, lips, eyelids, or earflaps

Red, inflamed skin

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Sneezing

Itchy ears

Chronic ear infections

Itchy, runny eyes

Constant licking

“And some dogs have that itch so severe that they’ll pull their hair out, they’ll actually make sores in their skin called hotspots, pretty serious stuff,” said Dr. John Bentley, veterinarian.

Be sure to check your dog’s paw for any bite marks and the rest of their body for the “hotspots,” which are actually bald spots your dog gave themselves trying to help alleviate their itching.

What can you do if you believe your dog is suffering from allergies

If your pet is suffering from allergies, Dr. Bentley suggested using:

Baby shampoo so you don’t worry about irritating their eyes

Try oatmeal-based shampoos

What NEVER to give your pet if they have an allergic reaction

Dr. Bentley urged pet owners to not give their dog Benadryl for allergies.

“Most antihistamines are fairly safe for dogs, but Benadryl just doesn’t make them quit itching. It makes them sleepy,” said Dr. Bentley. “You can overdose them seriously using human dosages. You’ve got to know the right dose.”