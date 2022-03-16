HOUSTON (KIAH) Every state, including Texas, has virtues and vices. Vices are especially hard to conquer during the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cost of Sin

Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in exploding economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs undercut that with over $300 billion per year.

Judging Sin Criteria

To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Here are some highlights from the report:

Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.):

  • 30th – Anger & Hatred
  • 12th – Jealousy
  • 29th – Greed
  • 1st – Lust
  • 6th – Vanity
  • 24th – Laziness

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-states/46852   