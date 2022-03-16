HOUSTON (KIAH) Every state, including Texas, has virtues and vices. Vices are especially hard to conquer during the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cost of Sin
Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in exploding economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs undercut that with over $300 billion per year.
Judging Sin Criteria
To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
Here are some highlights from the report:
Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.):
- 30th – Anger & Hatred
- 12th – Jealousy
- 29th – Greed
- 1st – Lust
- 6th – Vanity
- 24th – Laziness
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-states/46852