HOUSTON (KIAH) Every state, including Texas, has virtues and vices. Vices are especially hard to conquer during the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cost of Sin

Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in exploding economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs undercut that with over $300 billion per year.

Judging Sin Criteria

To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.



Here are some highlights from the report:



Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.):

30 th – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 12 th – Jealousy

– Jealousy 29 th – Greed

– Greed 1 st – Lust

– Lust 6 th – Vanity

– Vanity 24th – Laziness

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-states/46852



