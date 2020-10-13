Sketch: Man wanted to 3 attempted kidnappings in Galveston

GALVESTON (CW39) Galveston Police need your help identifying a man accused of multiple attempted kidnappings in their area.

At approximately 9:10 PM on September 20, 2020 a 60-year-old white female was approached by a Hispanic male near the intersection of 20th street and Strand, Galveston TX. The man accused, exited the vehicle and approached the female who ran into her apartment. The man then circled the block for several minutes looking for her. She was able to take this photo of the man’s vehicle right before he left the area.

Again, at approximately 9:40 PM on the same night, a 45-year-old white female was approached by the same man and vehicle at the intersection of 22nd street and Market. The male subject asked for directions and then got out of the car, grabbed the woman then attempted to push her into the backseat of his vehicle. She escaped from him and ran but he caught her and tackled her to the ground. She screamed repeatedly and fought with the man and several people were alerted to the attack.

A third time, on September 25, 2020, a similarly described suspect and vehicle approached two white women walking with a man (all in their 20’s) as they were leaving an establishment near 82nd and Stewart. The suspect confronted the two women and made the statement to the male subject that he “just wanted the girls.” He was told to leave the women alone. A short confrontation occurred and the man fled in his vehicle.

Suspect (composite sketch below)

Hispanic male o 5’3” to 5’5” height

Thin but muscular build

25-40 years old

Dark pants, short sleeve t-shirt, tennis shoes

No distinct facial hair

Spoke Spanish & English

Vehicle

Believed to be a Honda Accord

Around 2008-2010 model

Burgundy/Maroon 4-door sedan

Child’s car seat in back on driver’s side Actual Photo of Suspect Vehicle