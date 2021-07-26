‘Slow down…the cop hides behind this sign.’ Deli brings humor to small town

by: Michael Scheidt,

Posted: / Updated:

PJ’s Deli, Catering, and Bakery

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (WVLA) — How many of you can relate to police speed traps in small towns?

One sign in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh, is bringing that issue to light with some humor.

Pam Wheat owns PJ’s Deli & Catering, located about 10 minutes outside of the Steel City. A sign outside of her establishment has caught the attention of a lot of people online.

The current sign says, “Slow down…the cop hides behind the sign.”

The sign is intended to be a joke since the police don’t use her property to sit on or hide behind the sign.

A police officer with a similar sense of humor decided to park a cruiser behind the sign and post it online. The image has gone viral.

Wheat says, “The deli sits on a very busy corner of a two lane narrow, winding road.”

This is not the first sign posted outside of PJ’s Deli & Catering.

Images courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

According to Wheat, a couple of years ago, a drunk driver crashed through a fence and destroyed their new sign.

What followed was the beginning of a tradition. Immediately after the accident, a sign that read, “What no drive thru?” was posted by PJ’s Deli & Catering.

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

When a new sign arrived, a new message was put up: “Please don’t drink & drive — you can’t afford to buy us another new sign!”

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

The COVID-19 pandemic followed and PJ’s Deli & Catering was closed for 10 weeks. That did not stop the restaurant from putting up more signs. This time with a pandemic theme.

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

Once the restaurant reopened, an unsatisfied customer kept posting negative comments on the deli’s Facebook page, prompting yet another new message on the sign soon afterward:

“Come try ‘the worst food you’ll ever eat in your life’ according to some chick on Facebook.”

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

So what is going to show up next on the sign? You can follow the restaurant at PJ’s Deli & Catering.

