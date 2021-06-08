Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam Recordings

by: Dominique Vidalon/Reuters,

apper Snoop Dogg speaks during a news conference for Triller Fight Club’s inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (Reuters) — Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday.

Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Its current roster includes Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kanye West.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, professionally known as Snoop Dogg, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Universal Music Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums and sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Snoop would not be the first rapper to take on an executive role at Def Jam. In 2004, Jay-Z was named president and CEO of the label, but left after three years.

